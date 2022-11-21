It’s fair to say I’ve enjoyed venison from as far back as I can remember, and it never really bothered me that this source of meat was the result of taking down a regal and majestic animal, the whitetail deer.

There was never this shadow of doubt or guilt-ridden apprehension with me about why it’s hunted or the matter for which it’s harvested. Heck, our grandfather’s father’s ancestors relied on all the fruits and beasts of nature for their very own survival for self and family. To live off the land — or maybe I just can’t help myself being categorized as a natural, earthly creature that eats both meat and vegetables; an omnivore if you will.

