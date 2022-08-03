So on my commute from Tawas to Whittemore the other evening, the dial locked into my favorite radio station of 60’s, ‘70’s and ‘80’s endless list of jukebox favorites, the song “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf started to play through the speakers.

My senses were flooded with a sudden vision, gripped with a fleeting thought during my drive westward down M-55, my face painted with the orange glow of the setting sun on the horizon.

