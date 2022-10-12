Smell that? Just step outdoors to deep breathe the fresh scent of a crispy brisk Fall air. That aromatic tickle of a chill under one’s nose that invokes thoughts of a distinct change in seasons only Michiganders can really experience.
It’s a sense of creature comfort that comes to me this time of year, my favorite color is literally the month of October. The leaves changing appearance from solid forest green to a water color blend of reds, yellows, and hunter’s orange; brush stroking its way up and down the countryside on a twisting two-lane highway car ride.
It’s the good shade from ol’ mother oak tree, finally littering her foliage in the front yard like its a ticker tape parade, as the leaves fancy dance all around and the entire family raking up a humongous pile, just to lovingly demolish their efforts with a head first belly flop dive right in the middle.
It’s also those long slow walks in the woods at the back of the property with that “crunch” amidst every single footstep, that flippant skip over a downed tree branch, or that leap of faith over a shallow mud puddle. Then, with everyone tuckered out, entering through the sun porch and into the warm feel of a well-stoked crackling fireplace just to be welcomed home with the olfactory overload smells of hot chocolate and grandma’s homemade chili for the soul. Can you smell it now?
But for myself, there’s a certain memory of yesteryear that comes to my mind, a simplicity of the grey gossamer skies of an autumn afternoon worthwhile, where the days are shortened into early cloud glowing sunsets on the horizon. The small town glory of a devout congregating crowd filing through the side gate ticket booth and finding their way to the almighty wood and metal grandstands.
A mixed, long continued din of ongoing conversations, of innocent laughter, of noisemaking rowdiness, and of the overall presence that greatness will eventually prevail on the football field in the foreground. This anticipation of bright eyed, fresh faced teenagers suiting up for their challenge against a local rival, a locker room chock full of grit and determination, twisted steel and competitive appeal.
There is nothing like that moment when the dusk heightens into evening darkness and the switch handle is finally thrown upward on the electrical junction box that powers up each pole to shine its bright overhead lights down upon the dew glistened field. The silent respect and hand to heart dedication to Old Glory as our home team marching band plays a very rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to everyone singing along in emotional sync; welcome to Thursday Night Lights and Tawas Area Braves JV football!
So it’s the early 1980’s, and the high school daze of youthful anarchy, the rights of passage and indeterminate potential is still percolating and marinating in our spongy brains. We didn’t know our direction, our thrive, or even our purpose just yet, but for this ragtag gang of guys looking to satisfy their unrestrained angst and relentless energy to join together and try-out late summer for the Tawas Area junior varsity ball club, I was one of those scalawags looking to get a spot on the roster as a wide receiver.
This was back when there was the “two-a-day” practices, a sweat drenched exercise in agility, fundamentals and confidence; an attempt to gain some semblance of recognition from all the coaches present. We took the glory in stride, the ridicule with humility, and the disappointment without prejudice, we just picked ourselves up, brushed ourselves off and returned to the huddle. It was well into the practices when the opportunity for me to prove myself, a simple run pattern to the middle of the field and the ball was thrown my way, it was a bit wide but I unrelentingly dove and caught the ball outright.
It was a good feeling of accomplishment at such a young age, but as life unfolds as it sees fit, I was cut from the team that afternoon — OK, it was a bummer at the time, but it would be my only pass reception, hence I was one-for-one in my short-lived football career, so I have that going for me. And as one door closes, another door opens up; and I was asked if I would be interested in being an equipment manager and ball boy for the team.
Honestly, there was nothing like being on the sidelines on those Thursday Fall evenings helping to set up, running errands, taking stats and handling the footballs. The visceral feel of being in the heat of a JV game at the Pine Pit (the old Tawas H.S. football field where the Clara Bolen middle school is now located). A close score, the fan base cheering gleefully; it’s the 4th quarter as a misty drizzle, a cool breeze, and a faint fog made their presence known to all who braved the autumnal elements.
And whether the endgame was a comeback or a collapse, the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, there was nothing more satisfactory for me than to finally make it home afterwards, peel out of the wet clothes and change into dry flannel pajamas, catch a quick bite to eat then curl up in a warm bed feeling safe. I never had a better pure feeling, from my head to my toes as a teenager, than those by gone days of Autumn and those Thursday Night Lights...Go Braves!