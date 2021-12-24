It is not very often that we get letters to the editor from young people, and in fact during my entire career I’ve never gotten one from a person under the age of 21. But in 1887 Francis Pharcellus Church, an editorial writer for the New York Sun got a letter from little 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon
“Dear Editor,” she wrote, “I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, ‘If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?”
Now whether you believe that little Virginia actually penned that letter to the editor, or Church served himself up with a softball so he could write an editorial 134 years ago, is anyone’s guess. Eight-year-olds these days can run circles around most adults when it comes to technology and learn very fast. Maybe Virginia mastered handwriting, grammar and the U.S. Postal system at an early age? Maybe she got help from her father penning the letter, or maybe Church made up the entire thing. Regardless of my skepticism, Church responded to dear little Virginia with one of the most iconic Christmas editorials in American Journalism.
Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole truth and knowledge.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.
Not believe in Santa Claus! You might as well not believe in fairies! You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see. Did you ever see fairies dancing on the lawn? Of course not, but that’s no proof that they are not there. Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.
You tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.
No Santa Claus! Thank God he lives and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay 10 times 10 thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.
The thing about the concept of Santa Claus is regardless of his existence, it’s the concept of the man that gives and gives to people simply because he finds joy in the act of giving, that is interesting. And what he does, travels the Earth in a single night, in a single night to bring joy to millions of people, that is something that people around here kind of do all year in a way.
I admit that I’ve never personally seen Santa Claus, but if he is real then I believe that Iosco County’s many different charities and philanthropic organizations must have taken a page out of his methods. Iosco County, I would consider, is Santa Claus incarnate.
This is because every week on these very pages I see the county’s good deeds; the giving, the charity, the care and love the residents give this county through their works and donations, make me realize that the residents themselves of this county are Santa Claus.
And although this time of year our newspapers are chock full of stories about giving, it’s not just the Christmas season that people here give. They work on it all year long, whether it is the Empty bowls events, the Lions Club, Masonic Lodges, veterans organizations, Rotary, Elks, Eagles, Toys for Tots, emergency personnel, frontline workers, private citizens, religious organizations, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera! The list goes on, and I dare say if we named every single “Santa” in this county we would run out of ink, but it would make one heck of a paper.
It makes me very proud to be able to share their stories with you, the reader, of the wonderful things that this community does for one another. There is a lot of good going around, which I think is the reason for the season regardless of whether you believe Santa is real. It may be a good idea to leave some cookies and milk out on Friday night though just in case. So from the entire staff at the Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald, Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year!