A thought hit me the other day; remember when the Singing Bridge, located just south of Alabaster on US-23, actually sung its song to all the everyday traffic that passed over it in the late 1970s/early 1980s?
It was a distinct, finely tuned hum, and for us traveling back from downstate after a long weekend family excursion, that bridge’s familiar musical tone always indicated that our travel back to the Tawas Area was close to home.
But there is also another very fond memory brought on by the Singing Bridge’s legacy in the springtime and that was the annual smelt dipping midnight excursion. It was a time where folks congregated by the hundreds at 2 a.m., all decked out in their checkered flannel shirts and rubber bib overall waders, wrestling with that mesh web net attached to a 5 foot long wooden pole, their personal bubble lit only by an old fashioned fuel oil lantern and the visions of finding that plentiful school of lively silver smelt with every dip of their net.
It was a visceral urge of discovery and capture, a natural given force for these hardcore individuals to tread water, and battle the cold, the flowing current and the general wetness brought on by their efforts.
When the smelt were running, and the bounty was plentiful, they stored in a burlap sack, a 5-gallon bucket, or if one dared, a trash can right to the brim with the ever floppy fish.
My dad really enjoyed the challenge to conquer to provide food for the family unit and it gave him the sense of an accomplishment well done, and the comradeship of like minded people with the same determined drive to find their limit in those tasty fishy fishes.
That challenged also included my dad’s general consumption of a six pack of PBR tethered to the river bank on a stringer, unopened cans bobbing up and down in the chilly waters off of Lake Huron.
I was only a wee one, a pre-teen watching all the dip action around me at the time, but that feeling of man vs. nature peaked in my sub consciousness for the years to come
The smelt run was typically between late March and the end of April and we were quite the local motley crew of friends in our so-called teenaged developmental years, yet we were fortunate enough to have grown up in a tightly knit, down home community in northern Michigan and we had the great fortune to have multiple natural resources at our young fingertips to constructively occupy our time.
So when smelt dipping season came around, we seemed very game to follow in the footsteps and traditions of our forefathers; bound and determined to have that insatiable drive at man vs. nature 2.0, although at a slant to the actual outcome of our efforts...
But Singing Bridge wasn’t our target spot of choice, I guess nobody wanted to pile into the Chrysler, that fits about 20, and actually drive the distance, so we settled on one of two locales in the middle of the night, either the East Tawas State Dock or Dead Creek, located behind the Tawas City Elementary School.
The State Dock at night was mostly lighted by halogen lights up and down its length in the shallows, with folks from the dock using these humongous square nets secured to these very long aluminum poles, that were plunged into the choppy waters below, a very strenuous endeavor to the point in hoping that nobody pulled a hernia instead of some smelt in the process.
Dead Creek, on the other hand, seemed more accessible to snatch up the smelt with our nets, where we zealously collected and poured our catches into a 30-gal trash can in a matter of a couple hours. But here’s the spin, our catch was definitely bountiful, but it never occurred to us that the fish needed to be cleaned and dressed promptly. So still in our hip boots with pruned fingertips at 3 a.m., we are cleaning and gutting these slimy buggers of their heads and mud veins, usually with a pair of office scissors, and in an assembly line at the kitchen sink.
Sadly, the Singing Bridge lost her voice when it was resurfaced with asphalt and the smelt migration has declined dramatically and is currently non-existent for the last few years, since their peak runs in the mid-1980s.
Today, I truly do miss a decent freshly caught, home cooked smelt supper battered in Drake’s coating then deep fried crispy, simply delicious. There was nothing like smelting back in the day.