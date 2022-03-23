If you’ve read the Bible, or even seen the very popular Disney animated movie “Bambi” chances are you’ve heard a variation on the proverb “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Although it’s a nice thought that everyone could keep their bad language, actions and thoughts to themselves that isn’t possible in reality.
The reality of reality is it is very hard, unforgiving, brutal and people do horrible things, say idiotic/horrible things, do not use manners, and act like words that I can’t reprint in a family newspaper without getting in trouble from my bosses.
I myself am guilty of calling different people at times every word that my grandmother — and probably a lot of grandmothers — have told their grandchildren not to say, and totally losing my cool.
Another proverb is “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” No one is faultless, and if you’re going to point fingers, you should own up to your own mistakes too.
Many have watched the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting that aired on micTV on March 14 and watched the “unpleasantness” of an Oscoda Township resident Jennifer Lee Paige Kirch (see separate stories) getting arrested by the Oscoda Township Police Department for allegedly assaulting police officers and disturbing the peace after her public comment went to “hell in a hand basket.”
I don’t know if arresting her was necessary, but something that I also learned as a young child is the moment you don’t listen to a law enforcement officer’s orders and wishes (within reason, but that is not what this column is about) is when they have the right to put bracelets on you and send you to jail for assaulting/resisting/obstructing. Sure, we live in the United States, we have our First Amendment rights to free speech, but that doesn’t mean that our verbiage and actions do not have consequences.
Which is what happened on March 14, in my opinion, and from the video footage, which can be found on YouTube, Kirch gave a public comment at the meeting and was told to not continue by Supervisor Ann Richards, as Kirch was agitated. Under the township’s meeting rules, the supervisor runs the meeting. Under their policies, governed under the Michigan Open Meetings Act, at public board has to allow public comments.
“The Open Meetings Act gives you the right to speak or comment during a meeting of a public body, subject to rules established by the public body for the maintenance of order. A public body may not exclude you from an open meeting except for breach of the peace committed at the meeting,” according to the Mich. Comp. Laws § 15.263(5),(6).
Nothing in the open meetings act says a person has the right to be abusive to the public body or law enforcement at the meeting. That is not to say the person who was arrested didn’t have valid points to make, or wanted information that was germane to the topic at hand, but there are better ways to do it.
For example I’ve not found in my journalism career that yelling at a public official for a Freedom of Information Act request actually gets me the request; you ask for the information first. If you’re denied you then go through the proper legal channels of drafting a letter and sending it to the public body. You really do get more flies with honey than you do with vinegar. Doing something to get arrested at a public meeting, when you’re trying to get information out to the board, or get information from the board, flies in the very face of the purpose of having public meetings.
Public bodies and the very organization of a public meeting is one of the reasons that we as a society don’t descend into anarchy, and the events of March 14 are, in my opinion a reasonable, but not altogether surprising result if you take in the previous events of the last year.
Lets face it, public discourse as of late by those representing both the township and the public, have poisoned the well of communication between both parties.
On one side you have a hired contractor who represents the township, Economic Improvement Committee Director Todd Dickerson, posting alleged veiled threats and insults to the public, community members of Oscoda, that he was hired by elected officials to represent. This was done on social media and shared with another person who was appointed to sit on the township’s Planning Commission, Robert Tasior. The pair called the public “Facebook warriors” and “cowards” and Dickerson, referencing his “hammerhead at his side” (something that still has not been fully explained) and is very likely a firearms reference.
On the public’s side, in Facebook groups that chock-full of salacious rumor and every other thing on the planet, you have the public harassing public officials and including things I do not have space for in this paper unless we added extra sections. On both sides the rhetoric is cringe-worthy, sophomoric and embarrassing but especially so from Oscoda Township representatives, whose elected leaders claimed that they have no control over what a “hired contractor” posts on the internet. This is pure horse feathers!
Last time I checked many employers have social media policies, and if not, it is implied that employees — contract or otherwise — will conduct themselves in a proper and respectful manner in the public whether it is at the “local watering hole” or on a Facebook post that can be seen by anyone who happens to be subscribed or otherwise. If I conducted myself on social media as Oscoda Township representatives have, or anyone else in this media organization, you would be sure they would be sitting in the manager’s office having an unpleasant chat. I’ve had unpleasant chats for how I’ve conducted myself for less, full discloser.
This discourse between the parties, in my opinion, has poisoned the well of progress in the community, as I believe going forward no progress on anything can be meaningfully done now to improve the community that the public will trust from the township now that they’ve let employees “carte blance” say what they want on Facebook. Oscoda Township should start from scratch with new EIC representation and look for agencies and board appointees who will keep business in public meetings and not act like bullying middle schoolers on social media. It’s embarrassing that I’ve actually had to spend time writing about this as a newspaper editor. As an objective Oscoda Township resident, it is even more embarrassing and shameful.
The public is not without sin, in my opinion, on the matter either. Although not all the public on Facebook are bad actors, those who are feeding the fire should consider how this is making our community look on the world stage. Guess what? It’s making our community look like a laughing stock not only in Iosco County, but across the entire United States. We are one of those communities now that late-night talkshow hosts will rip on for two minutes, and the public watching will agree is ludicrous. Already there are news reports across the country about what happened March 14, and the reasonings behind it. By the time this column is published, I imagine the incidents will have gone viral. That’s embarrassing and very negative attention to our community and not something I want as a resident. I don’t own a business here, but I’m sure they’re not happy about it either. I don’t think you have to live in Oscoda Township to be embarrassed about it either.
We want attention to come to Oscoda and Iosco County not from buffoons acting like children in public and on Facebook, but from the amazing business opportunities, vacation options and other great attributes that we have to offer. But before that, I think a lot has to be done to show the world that we are not raised by wolves in Oscoda Township.