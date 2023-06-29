WHIRLPOOL SITE

WHIRLPOOL SITE – Construction began on May 8, and was completed on May 26 on the road into Whirlpool Angler Access. 

 Photo courtesy USDA Forest Service

CADILLAC – The Whirlpool access road project along the AuSable River in Oscoda Township has been completed just in time for summer.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), this project is an important improvement for the highly used river access site that sees use by canoe liveries, anglers and recreational paddlers and floaters, according to officials with the USDA Forest Service.