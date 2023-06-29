CADILLAC – The Whirlpool access road project along the AuSable River in Oscoda Township has been completed just in time for summer.
Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), this project is an important improvement for the highly used river access site that sees use by canoe liveries, anglers and recreational paddlers and floaters, according to officials with the USDA Forest Service.
Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) Civil Engineer Jonathan Meeks recounted his long history with the access road. “I’ve worked on and discussed this road ever since I arrived,” Meeks said. “Some years we would grade this roadway eight to 10 times because of how bad it was with a large traffic load.”
Meeks named the reduced maintenance and improved experience for visitors as successes of the project. He took part in all three phases of the Whirlpool improvements. Phases one and two included expanding the parking area, improving the boat launch, paving the parking areas, and adding an overflow parking lot.
The GAOA afforded the HMNFs the opportunity to complete the access road paving, considered phase three of the Whirlpool project. Enacted into law on Aug. 4, 2020, the GAOA continues to provide new opportunities for the USDA Forest Service to deliver benefits to the American public through major investments in infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access and land and water conservation. The GAOA has funded important projects on all four districts of the Forests.
Whirlpool River Access is a boat launch for small fishing boats and canoes on the lower AuSable River. The site has an accessible boardwalk that leads to a hardened fishing access area. Amenities at Whirlpool include an accessible fishing pier, vault toilets, parking, and a boat launch. Whirlpool is located along the River Road National Scenic Byway, approximately three miles west of Oscoda in Iosco County.
Whirlpool has a Recreation Enhancement Act Fee of $5 per day. Day passes can be purchased in advance online at Recreation.gov.
More information about summer recreation site improvement projects on the HMNFs can be found on the Forest Service website.