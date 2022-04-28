OSCODA/LAKE HURON: A few boats made it out into the lake but were staying around the pier. Few anglers were having luck on the pier, but when they do, they were catching mostly steelhead, coho, Atlantic salmon and walleye. Most anglers had success with spawn bags or minnows, with a few having luck casting spoons and body baits of various colors and patterns.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Fishing had been hit and miss lately. Anglers had success mostly with steelhead. Anglers were most commonly drifting spawn bags or running beads. Some anglers had success with wax worms.
TAWAS: Boat anglers were catching some coho salmon, brown trout, lake trout and walleye out near the artificial reef and at Tawas Point in 10 to 25 feet of water while trolling body baits. At Gateway Park, there were some walleye, pike and smallmouth bass caught while casting body baits and jigs tipped with plastics. A few suckers were caught off crawlers.
AuGRES: There were some good catches of walleye and pike in 10 to 25 feet of water while trolling body baits out near Point Lookout and near the mouth of the river.
SINGING BRIDGE ACCESS: Anglers caught a couple steelhead and brown trout out in the surf while fishing with spawn.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: There were some perch, crappie, bullheads, bowfin and pike caught inside the marina off minnows.
PALMER ROAD: There were some small perch caught off minnows in the ditch and near the culvert.
HARRISVILLE/LAKE HURON: A few steelhead and coho were caught inside the harbor. Anglers were using spoons to catch steelhead and coho.
BLACK RIVER: Only a few anglers were fishing in the Black River. Anglers were floating various color spawn bags to target steelhead. A few anglers tried spoons and body baits.
ALPENA: Anglers were successful trolling in front of the channel and around the buoys and staying close to the river water. For best results, anglers should use bright colors and troll body baits and spoons off boards.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: One chute remained open which had slowed the spring fishery along with the very cold temperatures and unseasonably weather. It had put the steelhead runs way behind schedule. A few fish were caught but it was slow. Anglers were drifting beads, flies, and spawn on the bottom or under bobbers. Spawn performed better than beads and flies.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Some steelhead were caught at the dam, but fishing continued to be slow. Anglers should drift spawn or spawn imitations with the current. Brighter/fluorescent color lures may work best in the murky water.
Fishing Tip:
Season reminders – Here are a few upcoming season dates. Fish on!
Statewide – Possession and fishing season (inland) Type 1 and Type 2 streams and possession and fishing season (inland) Type A and Type D lakes
• Trout: April 30.
Lower Peninsula – Inland Lakes
• Walleye & Northern Pike: April 30.
Upper Peninsula - Inland Lakes
• Walleye & Northern Pike: May 15.
Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair, and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers
• Muskie: June 4.
Additional season dates and information can be found at https://bit.ly/3vAlxEd or in the 2022 Fishing Guide at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.