TAWAS: Anglers reported good numbers of walleye while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water. Some were noticed in Tawas Bay. Anglers at the mouth of the Tawas River were catching some perch and smallmouth bass.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Walleye were caught while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water and anglers were starting to see a rise in numbers of walleye off the pier. Anglers were also targeting more catfish at the mouth, but only a couple were caught.
ALPENA: The walleye bite dropped in Thunder Bay as the water temperatures dropped. While a few fish remained close, anglers were struggling to find any success. Best results were around Scarecrow Island in 16 to 30 feet of water. Slow trolling crawlers were taking fish during daylight hours while mid to deep diving crankbaits were getting action after dark. Little to no action was found near Whitefish Bay and the north shore. Very few boats were targeting trout and salmon but those that did had good success around Thunder Bay Island. Trout were taken near bottom in 70 to 90 feet of water on dodgers and spin glos. A few Chinook salmon were also taken with Atlantic salmon in the same waters fishing higher in the water column. Spoons in gold/green, orange and watermelon were working well.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Fishing pressure was low on the river. Anglers were taking a few walleye while jigging swimbaits, crawlers and leaches between the Second and Third Street bridges. Catfish, carp, freshwater drum, and smallmouth bass were caught from the pier head all the way to the 9th Street Dam.
PRESQUE ISLE: Trout and salmon were found all around the Presque area. While some anglers were taking lake trout and Atlantic salmon in 15 to 25 feet, others were finding them over 60 to120 feet. Cooler water had fish scattered from top to bottom. Spreading the lines out throughout the water column was productive. Some nice Chinook were taken on flasher/fly combos as well as spoons in black/green, purples and greens. Higher sets of orange/silvers, gold/green, and watermelon had taken the majority of steelhead and Atlantic salmon. A few walleye were reported to be hanging around Thompson Harbor and some off the shallow structures. Presque Harbor was holding a good number of smallmouth bass along with some pike, rock bass and the occasional Atlantic salmon.
ROCKPORT: Anglers were having success trolling the waters around Middle Island. Trout, Atlantic salmon, and Chinook salmon were being taken all throughout the water column in 50 to 70 feet of water. UV orange, green, and purple/gold spoons had the best results. Stoneport was giving up nice steelhead along with other silver fish. The 2-5 color lead cores were taking majority of fish. More pink salmon were showing up as of late.
ROGERS CITY: The water was beginning to warm up a little so fish were moving out. With the unstable weather, anglers should start looking for fish around structured points, especially for lake trout. Anglers were fishing up the lake near 40 Mile Point or down the lake near Adams Point. Anglers were also fishing straight out of the harbor on the humps or near Seagull Point. The best depths were anywhere from 50 to 80 feet. Anglers should fish the entire water column for best results. Flashers or attractors with spin glos for the lake trout as well as spoons worked well. Good colors were oranges with silvers, greens, and yellows on the spoons. The Atlantic salmon were high in the water column. Anglers should try fishing the top 15 to 25 feet. Fish liked the regular sized and slim sized spoons. Bright colors oranges, orange and silver, orange and green were working well. The Chinook salmon, coho and steelhead were coming in on lines ran throughout the water column targeting everything.
CHEBOYGAN: In the Cheboygan River, walleye fishing was slow below the dam. Anglers were lucky to land one to two fish. Smallmouth fishing was poor this past week. Out in Lake Huron, lake trout fishing was limited by poor weather. Boat anglers who got out toward Bois Blanc and the reefs didn’t have much success. Some anglers reported that surface temperatures had decreased.