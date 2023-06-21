TAWAS: Anglers reported good numbers of walleye while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water. Some were noticed in Tawas Bay. Anglers at the mouth of the Tawas River were catching some perch and smallmouth bass.

OSCODA/AuSABLE: Walleye were caught while trolling in 50 to 60 feet of water and anglers were starting to see a rise in numbers of walleye off the pier. Anglers were also targeting more catfish at the mouth, but only a couple were caught.