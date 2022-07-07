TAWAS: There were a few coho salmon, lake trout and steelhead caught out past buoy 2 in 60 to 80 feet of water while trolling spoons and body baits. Some limits of walleye were caught north and west of the Charity Islands in 12 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. A few walleye were also caught near buoys 4 & 6 while trolling crawlers near the weed beds in 10 to 15 feet of water. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some largemouth bass caught while casting spinners, body baits and plastics. A few catfish and freshwater drum were caught while still fishing crawlers. On the pier at the State Harbor, there were some rock bass and smallmouth bass caught while casting body baits, plastics and spinners.
AuGRES: Anglers reported limit catches of walleye. The best fishing was out east and north of the Charity Islands in 12 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. There were also some good catches of walleye near Point AuGres and south towards the shipwreck and all the way down near the Saganing bar in 10 to 25 feet while trolling crawlers and flicker shad. At the Pine River Access, there were a few pike, largemouth bass and crappie caught while casting spinners, body baits and still fishing minnows.
ALPENA: Lake trout fishing was steady with limits reported. Best places to fish were at Thunder Bay Island, Nordmeer Wreck and the first set of humps. The best depths were in 60 to 90 feet of water. Anglers were running a couple of lines deep while scattering their other lines up higher. Some silver fish were caught on the higher lines. An occasional steelhead, pink salmon, coho, Atlantic and Chinook were caught on the lines higher in the water column. Spoons worked well for the silver fish. Good colors have been greens, orange and silver, orange, blues, and glow stuff early and late. The lake trout were coming in on flashers with spin glo flies. Walleye fishing was still on the slow side because of cold water. A few walleye were caught in the very southern part of the bay near Sulphur Island and Scarecrow Island. The best depths were in 15 to 30 feet of water. Anglers were using harnesses and crankbaits.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were fishing with live bait and/or casting with an assortment of spinners, spoons and body baits. They were catching smallmouth bass, rock bass, freshwater drum, catfish, bowfin and pike. The walleye was slow.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Anglers were catching crappie, bluegill and smallmouth bass. Good colors to use were gold, purple and fire tiger. Anglers were catching walleye on crawlers and leeches.
ROGERS CITY: The fishing pressure was light. Anglers were catching some lake trout with some limits reported. A mixed bag was starting to show up in angler catches. Mostly lake trout with an occasional silver fish, Atlantic salmon, coho salmon, Chinook salmon and steelhead. The best depths were in 60 to 95 feet of water. The lake trout were coming near the bottom with flashers and spin glos. The silver fish were coming higher in the water column mostly on spoons. Good colors were greens, oranges, orange and silver, blue and silver, orange green and silver, glow stuff - early and late. A few anglers tried a flasher with fly or squid. The fish were scattered due to the wind. Once anglers caught one fish, anglers were turning back on the spot where they were catching fish and having success that way. Good places were structured areas, Seagull Point, 40 Mile Point and Adams Point.
Fishing Tip: Understanding water temps & the impact on fishing
As Michigan’s inland lakes warm up in mid to late summer, knowledge of a water body’s temperature stratification becomes helpful for fishing. Seasonal temperature influences in lakes form different zones, and as a result, different temperature ranges and oxygen levels are associated with these layers. Knowledge of these layers or zones can lead to increased angling success.
The warm surface zone is called the epilimnion and has an abundance of oxygen. The bottom zone is called the hypolimnion and is typically cold and depleted of oxygen. The middle zone is the thermocline and the point at which warm oxygen rich top water is separated from the cold, oxygen depleted water below. The thermocline may prove to be a great depth at which to fish due to the abundance of oxygen and temperature found “in between” very warm and very cold. This ideal zone in most Michigan inland lakes typically will be between 10 to 30 feet, depending on lake size and depth. Just like us humans, fish need oxygen to breath and many don’t particularly like to be too warm or too cold.
If fishing in shallow water bodies, look for shaded areas provided by large floating vegetation, overhanging vegetation, submerged logs, or other woody debris which provides water that is a little cooler and cover, where many fish species prefer to spend their time. Also don’t forget to try fishing at night during the summer “doldrums” when water temperatures reach seasonal highs. Many fish species become active at night with relief from the daytime sun and heat.