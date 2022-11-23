HAPPY TRAILS

HAPPY TRAILS – Kal-Haven Trail State Park, in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties; a designated Pure Michigan Trail. Nominations for new Pure Michigan trails and trail towns are being accepted through Jan. 15, 2023. Learn more at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Each year, Pure Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spotlight some of Michigan’s best trail experiences through the Pure Michigan Trail, Water Trail and Trail Town program – and it’s time to submit your recommendations on deserving destinations.

“In 2014, the Michigan Trailways Act was revised to give the DNR the ability to designate trails and towns with the Pure Michigan registered mark,” said Tim Novak, state trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We really want to elevate the state’s incredible array of trails, especially those that were developed and maintained by local governments, nonprofits, foundations and volunteers.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos