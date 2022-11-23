LANSING – Each year, Pure Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spotlight some of Michigan’s best trail experiences through the Pure Michigan Trail, Water Trail and Trail Town program – and it’s time to submit your recommendations on deserving destinations.
“In 2014, the Michigan Trailways Act was revised to give the DNR the ability to designate trails and towns with the Pure Michigan registered mark,” said Tim Novak, state trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We really want to elevate the state’s incredible array of trails, especially those that were developed and maintained by local governments, nonprofits, foundations and volunteers.”
Successful recipients will demonstrate quality trail or trail town experiences and access to clear information for users. Broad community support and a sustainable business, maintenance and marketing plan also must be established. Designations are reviewed against a set of standards and criteria, not by comparison to one another.
Several marketing advantages and Pure Michigan-branded signage come with the recognition.
“Michigan is known for having thousands of miles of hiking, biking, equestrian and kayaking trails, but the trails and communities that receive this designation are truly outstanding and embody what Pure Michigan is all about,” said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan. “We are pleased to partner with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to honor Michigan’s exemplary trails and trail towns.”
Applications and required documentation are due Jan. 15. Get Pure Michigan Trail and Trail Town details at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.