DIDYMO MAT – Didymo stalks form mats that are coarse and fibrous, resembling wet wool or cotton.

 Photo courtesy of EGLE

LANSING – Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has confirmed the presence of didymo (Didymosphenia geminata), a nuisance alga also known as rock snot, in a stretch of the Boardman River in Blair Township in Grand Traverse County.

Blooms of didymo, a microscopic diatom (single-celled alga), were detected on the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021 and have been found in the St. Marys River in the Upper Peninsula since 2015.

