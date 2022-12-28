MACKINAC BRIDGE SIGN

MACKINAC BRIDGE SIGN – Brendan Fisher, left, and Troy Leighton pose at the South Pole with a sign Fisher made with steel from the Mackinac Bridge deck grating, listing the distance to the Mackinac Bridge from Antarctica.

ST. IGNACE – Since the Mackinac Bridge Authority started selling pieces of the original deck grating as it’s replaced, it’s safe to say that pieces have made their way to many spots far from the Straits of Mackinac. You would be hard-pressed, however, to take one farther away than Brendan Fisher has.

Fisher recently began a 13-month assignment (October 2022-November 2023) as a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP), part of the international scientific investigation on the seventh continent. He brought with him a sign he built from a 38-foot piece of the original deck grating he purchased through auction in November 2020, proclaiming the distance from the South Pole to the Mackinac Bridge: 9,394 miles.

