TAWAS: Walleye were caught near buoys #4 and #6 while trolling crawlers in 15 to 17 feet of water. Some chinook salmon, Atlantic salmon, lake trout and walleye were caught out past buoy #2 while trolling spoons and body baits in 50 to 70 feet. There were some smallmouth bass caught and released near shore along and out near Tawas Point while casting spinners and plastics. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, fishing was slow. There were some smallmouth bass caught while casting spinners, body baits and crawlers.
AuGRES: Catfish, bullheads and freshwater drum were caught in the AuGres River while still fishing crawlers on the bottom. Walleye fishing was good, with some limits caught while trolling crawlers and crankbaits in 15 to 35 feet from the mouth of the AuGres River and south toward the Saganing bar. Some largemouth and smallmouth bass were caught and released near the Charity Islands and near the shoreline while casting spinners and plastics.
ALPENA: Lake trout fishing was good, with limits reported. Anglers were mostly fishing 30 to 70 feet of water. Lake trout were throughout the water column. Anglers were running a couple of lines near the bottom with flasher and Spin-N-Glos and spoons in the water column. Anglers wanting to target Atlantic salmon should fish the top half of the water column, focusing on the top 30 feet or so. Try running smaller spoons in bright colors. Walleye fishing was slow in the bay.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: A few walleye were caught at night off the Ninth Street bridge while drifting leeches. Walleye were also caught while trolling in the river with crawler harnesses. Anglers were also catching a mix of smallmouth bass, rock bass, bowfin and sunfish. Anglers were casting with body baits and using live bait.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers were having the best luck with Atlantic salmon in the top 50 feet of water with smaller spoons. Bright colors seemed to be the best, such as oranges, silver, bright greens, golden yellow or any of these combos. Anglers reported that there was a lot of bait. Anglers should fish structured areas for best results for lake trout. Lake trout were caught on dodgers and Spin-N-Glos along with brightly colored spoons with lots of green on them.
ROGERS CITY: Lake trout fishing was decent, with limits reported. Anglers were still having some days where they had to work harder for them than others. Lake trout love gobies, and they were eating them heavily. Anglers should target areas that have rocky bottoms or areas of structure. Best depths were in 35 to 60 feet of water. The lake trout were all over the water column as well. Anglers were using green, lime, blue or chartreuse spoons as well as cow bells with Spin-N-Glos or dodgers with Spin-N-Glos. Fish the top part of the water column with smaller spoons for Atlantic salmon.
Fishing Tip:
A little goes a long way… What do the AuSable, Two Hearted, Kalamazoo and Huron rivers have in common? They are all state-designated Natural Rivers. Select river systems throughout Michigan are afforded protections through zoning regulations that aim to balance the right to reasonable development with preserving, protecting and enhancing the state’s unique rivers. Each additional foot away from the river a new home is built, each additional foot of riverside vegetation left intact, helps preserve Michigan’s world-class aquatic resources for current and future generations.