MONARCH ON MILKWEED – The eastern monarch butterfly population has been declining over the last 20 years, primarily due to habitat loss in their summer range – including Michigan – and Mexico, where they spend the winter. Planting pollinator gardens that include milkweed can go a long way to helping this species. Visit Michigan.gov/Monarchs for more info.

LANSING – Eastern monarch butterflies are one of the most well-known butterflies in North America. These gorgeous orange, black and white butterflies are a staple of Michigan summers, and they need our help.

The eastern monarch butterfly population has been declining over the last 20 years, primarily due to habitat loss in its summer range – including Michigan – and Mexico, where these beauties spend the winter.

