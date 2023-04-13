LANSING – Warmer weather has arrived in some parts of the state and is coming soon to the rest. While setting out the lawn chairs, you might notice your yard has accumulated some unwanted scenery: fallen leaves, twigs and branches from seasonal pruning, and the remnants of last year’s foray into gardening are majorly harshing the BBQ vibes.

While you’re dreaming of warm-season fun, keep in mind that as temperatures rise and the ground dries out, spring also paves the way for wildfire season, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Most wildfires are started by humans, so be extra careful with how you plan to dispose of yard waste or other materials.

Tags