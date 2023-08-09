TAWAS: For the most part, anglers were catching limits of walleye in 50 to 70 feet of water. For a couple days, anglers were only able to pull in one or two walleye. Anglers were having more luck with catching walleye around structure in the bay. Catches of catfish were becoming prevalent by walleye anglers. There was a report of a steelhead here and there while trolling for walleye. Crawler harnesses, spoons and crankbaits worked for walleye.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Anglers reported walleye, lake trout, a couple steelhead and a Chinook salmon in 140 feet of water. The river was mainly producing smallmouth bass and rock bass.
ALPENA/ THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers targeting lake trout reported excellent fishing in the deep waters around Thunder Bay Island and to the south. Spoons and dodger Spin-N-Glos were working well when fished close to the bottom in 80 to120 feet. Chinook salmon and coho were caught while running spoons 50 to 60 feet down in the same waters. Anglers reported a decent number of walleye caught on short lead cores set for Atlantic salmon and steelhead. Walleye were reported to be hit or miss closer to shore while fish were found in 20 to 30 feet, but they were tough to catch. Both harnesses and crankbaits were catching a few fish early in the day and late evenings. Catfish were caught from the Holiday Inn to the 9th Avenue Bridge on crawlers. A few pike and walleye were caught off the pier in the evenings and after dark on crankbaits and minnows.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported decent numbers of lake trout between 90 to 140 feet of water. Dodgers and Spin-N-Glos worked well when fished close to bottom as well as bright colored spoons. Steelhead and Atlantic salmon were spread out but could still be found in the top 30 feet while trolling bright colored spoons on lead cores. Chinook salmon, coho, and pink salmon were caught in 50 to 70 feet down while trolling spoons, flasher/fly combos and meat rigs. Walleye anglers had marginal success trolling spoons over deep water and crankbaits after dark. The waters around Black Point and north were producing the best results. Bass anglers reported good catches along the drop-offs in north bay and Thompson Harbor.
ROCKPORT: Anglers targeting walleye had marginal success as the fish were moving a lot and hard to locate at times. Deep diving crankbaits had the best results from Middle Island north to Presque Isle. Salmon and trout anglers fished the waters east of Middle Island to the Nordmeer Wreck. Good numbers of all the salmon and trout species were taken in 80 to 120 feet of water on spoons and flasher/fly combos. Lead cores ran high were taking a modest number of steelhead and Atlantic salmon as well as the bonus walleye.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers were catching Chinook salmon, lake trout and walleye with an occasional steelhead, Atlantic salmon and coho salmon. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column. Usually, they were splitting them up half deep or below the thermocline and the rest scattered in the top half of the water column. Anglers were using spoons, regular size, along with a few mag sized. Anglers were also starting to use dodgers and hootchie flashers with flies and squids for salmon. Anglers were starting to use cut bait, meat rigs with flashers. Good colors were greens, whites, blues and glow stuff early and late. Good depths of water to try were at least 70 to 130 feet. The Atlantic salmon and steelhead anglers were running lead core higher in the water column. Anglers fishing lines higher in the water column were incidentally catching quite a few walleye as well, especially in the evening hours towards dark. The salmon were coming before daylight and after sunset so those would be the best hours to try for them.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Smallmouth bass were available throughout the entire stretch of the Cheboygan River below the dam, as well as in Duncan Bay. Northern pike were found in the weed beds of Duncan Bay and along the Cheboygan River channel edges beyond the pier. Salmon and trout fishing was going strong in Cheboygan but appeared to have slowed slightly. Lake trout and Chinook salmon were the most common but other salmonids were present.