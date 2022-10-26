Black bear eating buffalo berries

FEEDING TIME – Winter is quickly approaching, and that means hibernation season for Michigan black bears. Black bears will forage up to 20 hours a day getting the nutrients they need to overwinter. But while they’re searching for acorns, nuts, berries and leafy greens, they may come across bird feeders, pet food and garbage. Remove these to prevent conflicts with bears. Learn more at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – This time of year, bears can spend up to 20 hours a day foraging for foods rich in calories, like acorns, hickory nuts, berries and leafy greens, as they prepare to hibernate, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Because bears can lose up to one-third of their body weight while overwintering, it is vital to pack on the pounds – with some bears consuming 20,000 calories a day, the DNR said in a press release.

