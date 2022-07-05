EAST TAWAS – The sea lamprey is an invasive species taking residence in the Great Lakes. Introduced to the greater Great Lakes watershed after improvements to the Welland Canal around the 1920s, the sea lamprey made its way inland and decimated lake fish populations.
To combat this invasive species, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) deploys a task force of dedicated lamprey hunters. Their job is to survey the Great Lakes watersheds and eradicate any detected populations of sea lamprey.
This effort spans multiple states and employs various specialists ranging from field technicians to IT to administrators. This past week, 12 members of the Lamprey task force deployed in Eastern Michigan, meticulously combing every stream and waterway that connects to the Great Lakes watershed. Needless to say, the sites were too numerous to count.
Lamprey control operates throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. They also coordinate with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Two of these lamprey hunters, better known as surveyors, are John Ewalt of Ludington and Lily Smalstig of Marine City. On Monday morning, June 27, they went out on Tawas Lake, spreading a chemical that interferes with larval lamprey's ability to absorb oxygen.
In their larval stage, lamprey hatch in streams and upland bodies of water. They burrow in sand and silt, and filter-feed on plankton drifting by in the water. With this special chemical called a granular bayluscide that sinks to the bottom, the lamprey larva ingest it and all of a sudden find themselves unable to breathe.
As they surface for air, they scoop them up and count how many they gathered. They have to be quick, because they are easy pickings for hungry bass and bluegill.
They found nothing in the lake, but saw some nice pike and bluegill.
"Spawning should be wrapping up in Northern Michigan," said Ewalt. This means most sea lamprey eggs have hatched by now and now's a good time to go after larvae.
Chemical surveys are only reserved for deep water. Most of the time, members of the task force are in shallow water with two waders and backpack with two long electrodes modified as scooping baskets.
They place the electrodes in the water, shocking it repeatedly. As critters come out of the muck, they shock and scoop up any lamprey larva they come across.
The packs and paddles are quite conspicuous and can really turn heads as they walk past members of the public.
"People don't know what it is we're doing and they come up to us and ask us if we're the ghostbusters!" said Ewalt.
Earlier in the week, Ewalt and other lamprey crew surveyed streams and tributaries in the western Iosco County area.
"We were in West Branch at the beginning of this week," he said. "There were none in the Rifle River, none in AuGres, so far we've seen nothing too alarming here."
That's good considering lamprey were once so prevalent they decimated the native lake trout population over a century ago.
Lamprey control has minimized the invasive species presence in Michigan, however, it's still present, as Ewalt pulled up a small bottle containing a wriggling tubular larva they dug out of Silver Creek, one of the tributaries to Tawas Lake, but that was the extent to which the species inhabited the area this time around.
Ewalt said the priority list of stream sites to survey are determined by ease of access and presence of lamprey.
If a site comes up positive with lamprey, they survey the area every three years. If there's high potential for lamprey infestation, they survey the site every five years. Then, they throw in a few sites randomly selected by a computer algorithm to survey every 10 years.
As they relay the data back to the Lamprey Task Force's mobile HQ, control teams deploy to the hot spots with pesticides and traps to kill the invasive species.
Despite the multi-state effort to target Lamprey, their virility means USFWS lamprey control is just that; control, not eradication.
"If you give it 10 years, we would be back to square one. Lamprey know two things: eat and breed. Our game fish can't handle that kind of predator," said Ewalt.
For some places in the state, like the Platte River in the Northwest part of Michigan, lamprey are hard to eradicate and seem to thrive there.
For more information about the USFWS efforts to control Sea Lamprey, visit sealampreycontrol.org.