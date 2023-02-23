CONTROL MEASURES

CONTROL MEASURES – This photo from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shows the permanent, $1.67 million sea lamprey trap on the East Branch Au Gres River in National City, during its final day of construction on Jan. 24. Completion of the project represents a long-standing partnership between the USACE Detroit District and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission to control invasive sea lampreys and protect the $7 billion Great Lakes fishery from this parasitic fish species.

 Courtesy photo

NATIONAL CITY – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Detroit District and Great Lakes Fishery Commission (GLFC) say they are pleased to announce the completion of a $1.67 million permanent sea lamprey trap, on the East Branch AuGres River in National City.

The finalization of the project represents a long-standing partnership between USACE and GLFC to control invasive sea lampreys and protect the $7 billion Great Lakes fishery.

