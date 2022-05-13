MIKADO – The Pine River-Van Etten Lake Watershed Coalition (PRVEL) is welcoming and encouraging volunteers to join them for an event on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 9 a.m.
PRVEL members will be conducting macroinvertebrate sampling at the F-30 river crossing, just west of the F-41/F-30 intersection, in Mikado.
“Sampling is done twice yearly and involves collecting and counting critters from the Pine River,” explained PRVEL Board representative Deborah Miller. “The count and relative numbers of the various animals provide a measure of the river’s health.”
Those interested in helping out with the project are asked to contact Miller at millerdb613@gmail.com.
To learn more about the nonprofit, 501(c)(3) volunteer conservation group, visit www.facebook.com/pineriverwatershed. Details can also be found on the Van Etten Lake Association website, at vanettenlake.org, by clicking on the “Watershed” tab.