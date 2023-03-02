CADILLAC – The public is advised to be cautious of unsafe ice conditions at Wakeley Lake and smaller ponds connected with the lake due to recent water impoundment maintenance.
According to the USDA Forest Service, the lowering of the water levels during the maintenance work has created unstable ice conditions that pose a significant risk to anyone who may attempt to traverse across the lake ice.
Wakeley Lake is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and other winter activities.
Forest Service staff continue to monitor on a weekly basis the impoundments to keep the water flowing. This monitoring will continue into the spring season. It is strongly advised that anyone planning to visit Wakeley Lake, or the surrounding ponds should avoid traversing across the ice.
The Huron-Manistee NF’s Mio Ranger District appreciates your cooperation and understanding during this period.
For further information, contact Greyling Brandt with the Mio Ranger District Office at 989-826-3252.