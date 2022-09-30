CANVASBACK DUCKS

Waterfowl, waterbirds, shorebirds, songbirds and raptors will begin to pass through Michigan on their way south to their wintering grounds, such as these canvasback ducks, pictured above. Want to see the wonders of bird migration in action, but not sure where to start? Explore the Michigan.gov/birding page for information about Michigan’s birding trails and migration hot spots.

 Photo courtesy Chandler Wiegand/Audubon

LANSING – Fall is a magical time, as the rainbow of color emerges across the landscape – and brings birds just as colorful.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), waterfowl, waterbirds, shorebirds, songbirds and raptors will begin to pass through Michigan on their way south to their wintering grounds. The DNR said Michigan lies at the intersection of the Mississippi and Atlantic flyways, two migration “superhighways” that bring more than 380 bird species through the state each fall.

