TAWAS: Some steelhead, coho, Chinook salmon, walleye and lake trout were caught outside and south of buoy 2 in 50 to 70 feet while trolling spoons and body baits. Walleye anglers caught some limits down near the Charity Islands in 14 to 25 feet while trolling crawlers and body baits. There were some walleye caught inside of Tawas Point near the weeds along buoys 2 & 4 while trolling crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there was some largemouth bass, freshwater drum, catfish and bluegill caught while casting spinners, plastics and still fishing crawlers. There was some largemouth bass, smallmouth bass and rock bass caught on the pier at the harbor while casting spinners, plastics, body baits and crawlers.
AuGRES: There was some catfish, bullheads, freshwater drum and small perch caught on the pier while still fishing crawlers. Walleye fishing was very good with some limits taken from out near and east of the Charity Islands while trolling crawlers and body baits in 14 to 25 feet and straight out of the river mouth working north and south between the points in 20 to 35 feet. There were also some good numbers of walleye caught out of the Pine River access site. Anglers reported fish out near the black hole, Saganing and Pinconning bars in 10 to 20 feet while trolling crawlers and body baits. There was some largemouth bass, pike, small perch, and freshwater drum caught off the dock at the Pine River access site while casting spinners, body baits and still fishing crawlers.
ALPENA: Anglers reported limits of lake trout. Anglers were headed out towards Thunder Bay Island, Nordmeer Wreck and out towards the first set of humps. Best depths were in 65 to 120 feet of water. Anglers were running a few lines near bottom and the rest scattered in the water column. The deep lines were using attractors with spin glo flies or spin glos. The lines higher were running mostly spoons – greens, chartreuse, blue and silver, green, orange and silver. Yellow mostly brighter colored spoons. The lines higher up were catching lake trout but also an occasional Atlantic, steelhead or Chinook. Walleye fishing was slow. The walleye were mostly caught at night. Try fishing Northshore, north point, Grass Island, Sulphur Island, Scarecrow Island for best results. Anglers were trolling crank baits, crawler harnesses and spoons. The best depths were in 15 to 30 feet of water.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were catching smallmouth bass, walleye, pike, freshwater drum, bullheads and bowfin. Anglers were casting body baits, spoons and bass type lures. Anglers were also using live bait, night crawlers and leeches.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Anglers were catching panfish and pike on minnows and leeches.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported a mix of Atlantic, Chinook, coho and steelhead. Run lines throughout the water column for best results. Fish were hitting mostly spoons in greens, blues, orange and silver, orange green and silver, orange, or glow stuff early and late. Lake trout limits were also being caught. Run flashers with spin glos or spin glo flies near the bottom for best results.
ROGERS CITY: Lake trout limits were common. The fish were moving around a lot with the wind and water temperature changes. So once located keep circling back on them. The best depths were 40 to 70 feet of water and running lines throughout the water column and fishing flashers and spin glos near the bottom but not right on the bottom. Short segments of lead core and copper were getting lures away from the boat and not spooking the fish.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Freshwater drum have begun to run in the river. Anglers were catching them while targeting walleye and smallmouth bass. Lake trout limits were caught at both Poe Reef and Spectacle Reef. Though freshwater drum were caught on lures, drifting a night crawler or leech on a small jig or with light splitshot can be effective. Similar rigs will catch walleye as well.
Fishing Tip: Fly Fishing
Use a non-slip loop knot to tie on streamers while fly fishing. It lets the fly move in a greater range of motion and can sometimes trigger more strikes from fish.