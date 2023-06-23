LANSING – In survey results reported to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Roscommon recently, the moose population estimate for the western Upper Peninsula was not statistically different from the last moose survey conducted in 2019.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been surveying the western U.P.’s core moose population since 1997, typically every other winter. The 2023 survey marks the first survey completed since 2019 due to scheduling conflicts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

