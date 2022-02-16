LANSING – Customers can quickly and easily renew their watercraft registration online or at one of 160 conveniently located self-service stations statewide.
“We continue to make doing business with the Secretary of State as convenient as possible,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Watercraft renewals are just one of the many services you can now complete from the comfort of your home, or while you’re shopping at your local grocery store.”
Customers renew their watercraft registration online by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS, clicking the link for online services, and choosing from two options for renewing watercraft:
• An online express option for quick renewals.
• An online authenticated renewal process, which allows customers to access their customer record and conduct other transactions along with their watercraft renewal. They also may print a copy of their renewed registration.
Watercraft registrations are renewed on a three-year cycle and expire on March 31 of the third year. Residents due for a watercraft renewal will be mailed a courtesy reminder in February.
All watercraft, including those on privately owned lakes and waterways, must be registered, except for the following:
• Watercraft measuring 16 feet or less in length, propelled by oars or paddles that aren’t used for rental or commercial purposes.
• Nonmotorized canoes and kayaks not used for rental or commercial purposes.
• Rafts, surfboards, sailboards and swim floats, regardless of length.
• Watercraft registered in another state and used only temporarily in Michigan.
Residents can learn more about services offered online at Michigan.gov/SOS.