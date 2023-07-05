OSCODA/AuSABLE:
Anglers were targeting salmon and trout. Harvests occurred in 90 to 120 feet of water anywhere from 30 feet down to 30 feet off the bottom. Anglers also brought in a good amount in up to 200 feet of water. Some walleye were caught off the pier in the early morning. Anglers trolling up and down the mouth of the river were bringing in mixed bags of smallmouth, largemouth, freshwater drum and the occasional walleye.
ALPENA: Walleye were scattered throughout Thunder Bay. Anglers had hit or miss success near the pier head with jigs tipped with leaches and trolling crawler harnesses. Anglers targeting 16 to 25 feet had some success trolling harnesses and crankbaits from the cement plant to Whitefish Point. Gold, purple, pink and copper colors had the most success. A good number of smallmouth bass and northern pike were caught around Grass Island and Squaw Bay. Spinner baits and plastic swim baits worked well while targeting the weed lines in the shallows. Anglers targeting lake trout had good results around Thunder Bay Island in 60 to 120 feet. Cowbell and spin glows were taking the majority of trout while anglers targeting salmon and steelhead had success fishing the top 50 feet in 120 to 150 feet of water. The key to the salmon and steelhead success was reported to be running spoons high and fast.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: There were very few anglers on the river. Rock bass, smallmouth bass, pike and freshwater drum were found from the river mouth to the 9th Street Dam. Anglers fishing for catfish near the walking bridge reported minimal success.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers were catching all salmon species and trout from the old lighthouse to Thompson Harbor. The 70 to 90 feet of water range was the most productive off the old light house with 3-7 color lead cores having the best results. Spoons in green/silver, orange/gold, black/orange, and watermelon were producing. Trout were caught lower in the water column while silver fish were in the top 40 feet. North of the new lighthouse, anglers were targeting 110 to 200 feet of water. Solid temperature breaks were reported 50 feet down and were producing a good number of Chinook and coho. Anglers were using 1-7 color lead cores and were producing Atlantic salmon, Chinook salmon, coho, pink, trout and a high number of steelhead. Long liners were reported in decent catches of trout in waters 15 to 25 feet deep. Heavy spoons or cowbell/peanut combos produced the majority of the fish in the skinny water. Bass anglers were having moderate success around Thompson Harbor while fishing minnows and crankbaits.
ROCKPORT: Anglers were reporting good fishing in the waters east of Middle Island to Stoneport. Trout were caught in 70 to 100 feet fishing close to the bottom. White and chartreuse were the best colors in flasher/spin glow combos. High set lines with orange, gold, green, and copper spoons were taking a decent number of silver fish throughout the day. Anglers making moderate runs of 7 to 10 miles straight out found big temperature breaks on the surface producing good numbers of steelhead, Chinook, coho and pink salmon. Northern pike and smallmouth bass were caught around the launch and old loading dock on minnows, crankbaits and small spinner baits.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers were catching lake trout, Chinook salmon, steelhead, pink salmon Atlantic salmon and coho salmon. Good amounts of silver fish were mixed in with the lake trout. Anglers were deploying lines throughout the water column. Lead core fished with boards away from the boat were taking just about everything this last week. Anglers reported that 3, 5, and 7 colors were working well. Anglers were using spoons, mostly regular size and slims. Good colors were oranges, greens, lemons, blue and silver, and silver. Steelhead, pink salmon, Atlantic salmon and coho were all feeding on bugs heavily on the surface. The Chinook were coming a little deeper but still in the top 45 feet. The best depths were anywhere from 75 to 120 feet of water. The fish seemed to be anywhere out of the harbor right now straight out, up the lake or south towards Adams Point. Anglers were fishing downriggers and dipsies to stay in the mid-water column. Anglers were also using some flashers with flies, squids and cut bait.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: In the Cheboygan River, walleye fishing continued to be slow below the dam. However, some fish were caught throughout the river from the dam to the pier. Smallmouth and pike were biting in the river and in Duncan Bay. However, pike were rarely caught above the State Street Bridge. Out in Lake Huron, lake trout fishing was decent. Anglers were finding fish off the three nearby reefs as well as in open water. Anglers targeting steelhead and salmon species were not successful.