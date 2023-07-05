OSCODA/AuSABLE: 

Anglers were targeting salmon and trout. Harvests occurred in 90 to 120 feet of water anywhere from 30 feet down to 30 feet off the bottom. Anglers also brought in a good amount in up to 200 feet of water. Some walleye were caught off the pier in the early morning. Anglers trolling up and down the mouth of the river were bringing in mixed bags of smallmouth, largemouth, freshwater drum and the occasional walleye.

