OSCODA/LAKE HURON: Pier anglers were catching mostly Atlantic salmon and walleye with a few lake trout. Most anglers were having luck with minnows. Some anglers were casting spoons, jig heads with either paddle or twister tails, and body baits of various colors and patterns most commonly orange/gold spoons and fire tiger body baits.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Anglers were having success with steelhead and suckers. Anglers were mostly drifting spawn bags, beads and flies.
TAWAS: Anglers were catching walleye, Atlantic salmon and brown trout on the pier while casting body baits, spoons and minnows. Boat anglers were catching walleye, brown trout, Atlantic salmon, and lake trout while trolling body baits and jigging in 15 to 30 feet out near Tawas Point, the mouth of the river and down near Alabaster. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some smallmouth bass, walleye and pike caught while casting body baits and jigs.
AuGRES: There were some good numbers of walleye caught in several locations: near Point Lookout, Whitestone Point, out in front of the river mouth, Point Au Gres, and down near the Rifle River and Pine River. Most of the fish were caught on body baits and some anglers were starting to use crawlers.
HARRISVILLE/LAKE HURON: Anglers were using spoons, body baits and jigs with little success.
BLACK RIVER: Floating various color spawn bags was the main method for targeting steelhead. A few anglers tried spoons and body baits.
TOMAHAWK FLOODING, FLETCHER FLOODWATERS: Anglers should look for panfish in the shallow organic bottom reaches of waters where water temperatures will be warmer than the open water reaches. Smaller presentations such as flies and bait with minimal weight attached may entice panfish to feed.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Anglers were catching bluegill on red worms in the canals. Walleye were caught in the evening on crawlers.
ALPENA: Good places to fish were around Thunder Bay Island. Anglers were running lures near the bottom for lake trout and lines high in the water column for silver. The best depths were in 25 to 60 feet of water. Anglers were using spoons and body baits for best results.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were finding a lot of suckers in the river. Steelhead were few and far between but anglers using spawn or beads drifting the bottom or below a bobber were catching a couple. Walleye catches were slow.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers were targeting lake trout in 25 to 60 feet of water. Water temps were cold, so the fishing was slow. Anglers were using spoons and body baits on planer boards. Anglers were using lures close to the bottom for lake trout.
Fishing Tip:
Use a spinnerbait to target bass
As water temperatures rise, both largemouth and smallmouth bass will start to hang out in shallower water and stick close to areas with cover. Want to know a great tool to target them there? Try a spinnerbait.
Seek out cover; such as logs, boulders or weed patches and cast your spinnerbait in that direction. Often you’ll entice a bass ready to strike unsuspecting prey.