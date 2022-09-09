TAWAS: There were a few Chinook, steelhead and walleye caught out near and past buoy #2 in 35 to 80 feet while trolling spoons and body baits. There were also a few walleye caught inside the bay near buoys 4 & 6 while trolling body baits in 25 to 35 feet towards buoy #2. Fishing was slow in the harbor with reports of a few largemouth bass and some bluegills caught while casting various lures and still fishing crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were a few Chinook caught while casting body baits, spinners and drifting spawn.

OSCODA: Anglers reported catches of Chinook off the pier. Walleye were caught at night on Bandits and Husky Jerks.

