TAWAS: There were a few Chinook, steelhead and walleye caught out near and past buoy #2 in 35 to 80 feet while trolling spoons and body baits. There were also a few walleye caught inside the bay near buoys 4 & 6 while trolling body baits in 25 to 35 feet towards buoy #2. Fishing was slow in the harbor with reports of a few largemouth bass and some bluegills caught while casting various lures and still fishing crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were a few Chinook caught while casting body baits, spinners and drifting spawn.
OSCODA: Anglers reported catches of Chinook off the pier. Walleye were caught at night on Bandits and Husky Jerks.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: Some walleye were caught in 25 to 35 feet between Au Gres Point and Lookout Point while trolling flicker shad and crawlers. There were also some reports of walleye caught out near the Bell buoy in 20 to 40 feet. Down near the Pine River area and the Saganing and Pinconning bars, there were some reports of perch caught in 7 to 25 feet while still fishing minnows. There were a few sunfish caught off the dock at the Pine River Access off crawlers.
HOUGHTON LAKE: Fishing was slow, but anglers were catching bluegill, walleye, perch, pike and bass. Walleye anglers had better results while trolling.
ALPENA: Lake trout were caught out at the humps and towards the Nordmeer Wreck. Anglers were fishing close to the bottom running big attractors with Spin-N-Glo flies as well as spoons. The best action for walleye seemed to be outside of Thunder Bay at ports like Rockport Presque Isle and Rogers City.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Boat anglers were starting to troll the river for Chinook and coho. Trolling body baits and spoons produced the best results.
ROGERS CITY: Salmon were staging off Swan Bay. The best depths were from inside the bay out to 90 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column. Meat rigs, J-Plugs, Dodgers or rotating flashers along with spoons were producing well. Good colors were greens, white or pearl, black and white and glow stuff early and late. Before dawn and after the sun set was the most successful time in targeting the staging Chinook. The Chinook were running from mature jacks to 20+ pounds. The fish appear to be in good shape, and many were still silver.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Many boat anglers were trolling the river channel with success. Only Chinook catches were reported. Shore anglers were catching salmon from both the pier and below the dam at the spillway. Drifting spawn was productive at the dam, but spoons worked best in the deep water of the river.
Are you an avid catch-and-release angler? Do you like to take photos of the fish you catch, prior to returning them to the water? Do you know the safest way to take these photos so you ensure the fish can live to be caught another day?
Here are some steps you can follow:
• Wet your hands before you handle the fish; that way you won’t remove any of the protective mucus (or slime) that coats the fish’s body.
• Remember fish can’t breathe out of water, so they will become uncomfortable rather quickly. Keep the fish in the water until your camera is ready to take the shot.
• Take the photo with the fish fairly close to the water, so if it squirms out of your hands it will land in the water and not on a hard surface.
• While holding the fish, don’t pinch or squeeze it and don’t stick your fingers in its gills.
• Be mindful of the different kinds of fish that have teeth and/or spines that could stick you.