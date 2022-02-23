LANSING – A Decatur man’s unethical hunting activity has resulted in prison time, financial restitution and lifetime loss of hunting privileges in the state. Justin Ernst, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Van Buren County’s 36th Circuit Court after illegally taking nine trophy bucks last year.
On Oct. 17, Michigan State Police troopers were investigating Ernst’s involvement in a domestic violence complaint. State police contacted DNR conservation officers when they noticed several deer in a nearby barn where Ernst reportedly spent a significant amount of time. Conservation officers investigated and seized eight illegal bucks in the barn – five 10-pointers and three with eight points each.
Two days later, an anonymous tip to the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline stated that Ernst had taken another deer. Conservation officers confirmed that Ernst had taken another trophy buck – increasing his total to nine illegally taken deer.
Ernst pleaded guilty to: felon in possession of a firearm (one count); obtaining a hunting license when ineligible (one count); illegal taking/possessing whitetail deer (three counts).
As part of his plea deal, Ernst was given a lifetime hunting revocation, ordered to pay $25,000 in reimbursement, forfeited all seized items, and will serve 18 months to five years in a Michigan Department of Corrections facility.