EAST TAWAS — For half a year, it has been a feature of Tawas Harbor.
Just off the broadside dock on the East Tawas State Dock in Harbor Park, you used to be able to see a mast hanging at approximately 30 degrees out of the water. At the bottom was a sail boat abandoned and sunken after winter neglect let it fill with water and sink.
On Friday, July 15, Bay Marine Salvage out of Bay City came and lifted it out of the water to be removed and disposed of. They filled bags of air under the boat and lifted it up to be disposed of.
Harbor Master and Park Manager Micah Jordan said he just wanted the boat out of the harbor.
Back in October, the boat broke down in open water. The owner called in a mayday, where the U.S. Coast Guard towed him in to the harbor for safety.
In November, the owner came back to the harbor with the intent of fixing the engine and removing the vehicle before ice set in, but he was unable to repair it and abandoned the boat.
It sat in the harbor all winter with a bubbler set underneath to keep the ice from destroying it, but it still filled with water and sank.
The owner left the State of Michigan with no intent on returning.
The only recourse of action available to Jordan is to impose fines attached to the owner’s name with the hopes it will follow him around nationwide.
“There’s no laws to keep people from abandoning a vessel in a harbor. States like Florida have laws. Michigan has the second most registered boats in the country so you would think there would be laws there,” Jordan said.
The only thing they can charge the owner for is littering.
Even though the boat was abandoned, the harbor had to keep the boat overwinter due to the bureaucratic requirements for a state agency to apply for and obtain an abandoned title on the vessel.
“Just about the time we were able to get a title for it, it sank.”
Salvaging a boat isn’t cheap. It cost the state $11,000 to $15,000 dollars for removal. It took another while to secure funding for that, said Jordan.
Even the Coast Guard took a look at it, as they have funding for shipwreck salvage. But their programs are reserved for larger projects and it wasn’t enough of a hazard or cost for them to step in, said Jordan.