BEAR DEN CHECK – Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Mark Boersen examines a sedated bear as part of a program that places orphaned bear cubs with mother bears.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks hunters and others who spend time outdoors to keep an eye out for bear dens while in the field this fall and – if they find one – to report the location to the DNR to help with an ongoing bear management program.

If you find a bear den in the northern Lower Peninsula, record the location with a GPS unit, if possible, and contact Mark Boersen at 989-275-5151 or BoersenM@Michigan.gov with specific location information.

