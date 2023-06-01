LANSING – Want a firsthand look at where millions of fish are raised each year to stock lakes and streams across Michigan? Add a stop at a state fish hatchery to your summer travel plans.

It’s a great time to go: This year the DNR is celebrating 150 years of state fish hatcheries – a system rich with history, and one that helps stock 20 million to 25 million fish in an average year at up to a thousand sites in streams, inland lakes and the Great Lakes.

