TAWAS: Most walleye anglers were heading south toward AuGres, but the ones sticking around were having good luck out in 45 to 55 feet of water. There were a couple anglers that came in with some steelhead and an Atlantic salmon caught in 45 to 55 feet of water. Crawler harnesses were the preferred method, but there were limits caught with stick baits as well as spoons.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Smallmouth bass were caught with an occasional walleye here and there. In Oscoda, steelhead, coho, and pink salmon were the main catch in 100 to 150 feet of water. Occasionally, Chinook salmon and Atlantic salmon were caught.
ALPENA: Walleye were tricky to find with the high winds and warm water going in and out. Scarecrow, Sulphur and Grass islands were giving up decent numbers while casting jigs during the day as well as crawler harnesses. Gild, green and copper colors worked best in depths of 16 to 25 feet of water. North Point and the channel in front of the cement plant were holding fish on and off. Anglers reported trolling crankbaits after dark was the most productive from 12 to 16 feet of water. Northern pike, smallmouth bass and freshwater drum were found in good numbers along the pier and pier head.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: A good number of walleye recently moved in the river from the mouth to Mill Island Park. Trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses worked for some while others had luck on deep diving crankbaits. Pike and bass were taken from the mouth to the 9th Avenue Bridge. Crawlers and small spinners were taking a good number of these fish. Catfish were caught throughout the river on crawlers and leaches as well as carp, freshwater drum, bullhead and panfish.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported catches of all salmon and trout species. The waters off the old light house were giving up good numbers of trout in 100 to 150 feet of water. Flasher and spin glow combos were taking the majority of trout in the bottom portions of the water column. White, green, and chartreuse were having the best results. Spoons ran higher in the water column were taking good numbers of silver fish. Chinook salmon and coho were taken running black/green, black/orange, and green/white spoons. Steelhead, Atlantic salmon and pink salmon were taken on lead cores ranging from 2-7 colors with orange, orange/silver, green/copper, and watermelon-colored spoons. From the new lighthouse to Thompson Harbor, the fish were found in the upper and mid portions of the water column. Some nice Chinook salmon were taken on meat rigs and flasher/fly combos 50 to 60 feet down over 80 to 120 feet of water. Walleye were reported to be in the area of Thompson Harbor and Black Point as well as north Albany Point. Crankbaits in 25 to 50 feet of water were giving the best results early and late in the day.
ROCKPORT: Anglers targeting depths of 100 to 200 feet had good catches of lake trout, Chinook salmon, steelhead, pink salmon and Atlantic salmon. The fish were scattered in the middle of the water column to the bottom. Dodger/peanut combos worked well for trout at slower speeds while fast trolling spoons in the upper 60 feet worked best for steelhead and Atlantic salmon. The waters around Middle Island to false Presque Harbor were reported to have a few walleye in the 30 to 40 feet range. Trolling crankbaits in low light conditions had some success while casting plastic swim baits worked best during the day. Smallmouth bass were caught around the dock on tube jigs, small spinners and minnows.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers were fishing straight out of the harbor up the lake towards 40 Mile Point and south towards Adams Point. Fishing was good with a great mixed bag. Anglers were catching lake trout, Atlantic salmon, steelhead, Chinook salmon, coho, pink salmon and walleye. This area is in the middle of a mayfly hatch along with lots of other bugs to. The steelhead, Atlantic salmon and coho were caught fairly high in the water column with regular to smaller sized spoons. Good colors were silvers, orange and silver, orange, green and silver or bright colors. Anglers were deploying planer boards with 2, 3, 5, 7 segments of lead core for best results. Anglers were also using sliders off downriggers too. Chinook salmon were caught on a regular basis as well. Spoons as well as flasher fly combos and some meat rigs were also working. Good colors were greens, blues, white, black and white. The Chinook salmon fishing was better very early before sunrise or after sunset. Some anglers staying out late have done descent. The best water depths were from 70 to 120 feet of water. Anglers should make sure to run lines all through the water column. The fish seemed to be everywhere right now. Sometimes they were above the thermocline and sometimes they were in the cold water below the thermocline. A lot of the Chinook salmon were feeding heavily on smelt so blue and silver might be a great color to use.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: Fishing pressure was low. Most anglers were catching smallmouth bass, rock bass or freshwater drum. Walleye were caught and targeted at night.