OSCODA/LAKE HURON: Only a few boats made it out into the lake as the ramps were not put in yet. A few anglers were having luck on the pier catching mostly steelhead and a few Atlantic salmon and lake trout. Most anglers were having luck with using spawn bags or minnows. Others were having luck while casting spoons of various colors and patterns.
OSCODA/AuSABLE RIVER: Lately fishing has hit and miss. The water temperature was low, only being around 36°F. Anglers reported drifting spawn bags or running beads. Some anglers had success with drifting wax worms.
TAWAS: Boat anglers were catching a few brown and lake trout out near Tawas Point while trolling body baits in 10 to 15 feet of water. Pier anglers were catching a few lake trout and walleye while casting body baits.
GATEWAY PARK: Fishing was slow, but there were a few suckers caught while fishing crawlers.
AuGRES: Boat anglers were catching a few lake trout out near Whitestone Point while trolling body baits in 15 to 20 feet of water. A few suckers were caught in the river off crawlers.
SINGING BRIDGE ACCESS: Fishing was slow, and the water was high and muddy.
PINE RIVER: Perch fishing was slow out near the mouth of the river, but there were some good catches of perch off minnows at the end of Palmer Road and at Eagle Bay Marina.
HARRISVILLE/LAKE HURON: A few anglers were having success catching lake trout and a few steelhead. Lake trout were caught while trolling body baits in 10 to 20 feet of water.
BLACK RIVER: A few anglers had success. The steelhead harvest had been hit and miss. Floating various color spawn bags was the main method for targeting steelhead. A few anglers tried spinners and spoons but had little success.
AuSABLE RIVER FROM MIO DAM DOWNSTREAM TO MCKINLEY: A moderate walleye population was in this reach, with multiple age classes and sizes present. Anglers should refer to the fishing guide (particularly page 44) since gear restrictions apply here or call a local fisheries biologist for clarification.
PIGEON, STURGEON, OCQUEOC RIVERS: Steelhead are expected to start pushing into the lower and middle reaches of these rivers. Anglers should try using spawn downstream of gravel areas for success.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: The steelhead were biting but fishing had been slow lately on the river. Anglers were mostly targeting steelhead from shore at the dam, with most drifting spawn or artificial egg imitations. Anglers should try drifting a bead or small jig a few feet below a float. Natural eggs are always a safe bet too.
Fishing Tip: Spring is a great time for targeting steelhead
The month of April is often a perfect time to fish for steelhead in Michigan’s rivers. Did you know our state is thought to offer some of the best steelhead fishing in the country?
A variety of techniques can be used to fish for this aggressive species; including live bait, artificial lures and flies. Rivers across Michigan provide access for steelhead fishing. Some better-known rivers include the Betsie, Grand, Little Manistee, Manistee, Manistique, Pere Marquette and St. Joseph rivers in the Lake Michigan watershed; the AuSable River in the Lake Huron watershed; the Huron River in the Lake Erie watershed; and the Huron and Two Hearted rivers in the Lake Superior watershed.