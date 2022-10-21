POACHED SALMON

POACHED FISH – Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Manistee County, an angler approached Michigan DNR Conservation Officers Scott MacNeill (left) and Josiah Killingbeck about a group of people illegally fishing the Manistee River, near Tippy Dam in Dickson Township. The officers retrieved 463 pounds of salmon from the suspects, visiting from Colorado, and donated the fish to local Manistee County families the same day.

MANISTEE – An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River last week.

The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.

