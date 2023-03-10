LANSING – Looking for creative ways to get your preK-12 classrooms and other youth groups outdoors to learn about Michigan’s mighty forests? Apply for the Wheels to Woods program.
Wheels to Wood provide the wheels, you provide the lesson plan – let your imagination run wild and pick a theme that best meets the needs of your group. Past locations range from state parks and family forests to wetlands and woodlots.
Classes cover a lot of ground: invasive plants, endangered species, maple syrup production, wood products and more. You might even consider finding community partners or bringing in an industry professional to give your class or learning group a one-of-a-kind experience.
“Although kids are spending less time outside in today’s fast-paced, tech-focused world, educators can capitalize on learning opportunities by bringing their students outdoors,” said Meagan Hoffman, Wheels to Woods program administrator. “Hands-on learning helps kids more deeply understand and relate to educational topics, and spending time in nature has mental and physical health benefits to help your students feel their best.”
Applications for the program are open now – take advantage of this opportunity to connect kids to the woods or a forest products company for an educational field trip. Your learning group could receive a transportation reimbursement of up to $350 per bus or $1,000 per school.
This partner-supported program is funded by grants from the USDA Forest Service. For more information and to apply, visit WheelsToWoods.org.