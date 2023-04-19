ALPENA – The following is the first of a two-part story on the Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshop that was held on April 11 and offered in a virtual format, as well as in person at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena. This story summarizes the presentation on the current status of prey fish in Lake Huron, while next week’s publication will highlight such topics as the cisco restoration efforts which have been underway, various management updates and other recent data.
Held annually each spring, the workshops provide updates on the fish populations in several water bodies throughout the state, along with angler catch data and more. Three of these events in the 2023 series focused solely on Lake Huron, including the Saginaw Bay fisheries session on April 13.
The programs are free and open to the public, and the last of this year’s Lake Huron-centered workshops will be the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session on Thursday, May 4, from 6-8 p.m. It will be held in the Clark Township Community Center, at 133 M-134 in Cedarville, and guests must register for the event by Wednesday, May 3. To do so, and for additional information, visit https://bit.ly/misgfish.
As for the April 11 Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session, this began with an introduction from Brandon Schroeder, who works for Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension.
As reported, the yearly events are put on by these two entities, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR)-Fisheries Division, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and local fishery organizations.
“This is truly a collaborative effort,” Schroeder told the crowd, noting that Michigan Sea Grant – which facilitates the workshops – teams with many research and management agencies, universities and others to make the events possible. This also includes the DNR Lake Huron Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee.
He said that the workshops provide a pulse check of how Lake Huron is doing from a fisheries standpoint. The sessions are about valuing the sustainable fishery and aquaculture, as well as going over the financial and ecological values that the fishery provides.
Among the speakers during the offshore workshop, was researcher Timothy O’Brien from the USGS Great Lakes Science Center.
He first acknowledged the co-authors of his presentation and all of the biologists, technicians and boat crew members who worked behind the scenes to gather the data, including those from the USGS, USFWS and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.
O’Brien’s talk centered on the prey fish population in Lake Huron. To anyone who may be wondering why they should care about these fish, he said the most obvious reason is that these species are what sustain the predator fishery. Alewife, smelt and other prey, for instance, are a food source for such fish as lake trout, chinook salmon, walleye and whitefish.
O’Brien said that one of the interesting things he likes to point out about prey fish, is where they lie within the food web.
He showed an image of a food pyramid, starting out at trophic level one, which entails a lot of small organisms like living algae. The organisms get larger when moving up the pyramid, with small zooplankton, quagga mussels and the like in level two; large zooplankton, alewife and bloater in level three; small prey and predator fish in the fourth level; and the aforementioned predator species, in trophic level five.
O’Brien said that prey fish are essentially in the intermediate area of the pyramid. So all of the nutrients which come into the food web are shuttled up through, and the prey fish serve a vital role where the nutrients that they take in are then transported to species including steelhead and chinook salmon.
Therefore, he continued, it’s really important to think about where the prey fish occupy the greater food web.
Because of such reasons, O’Brien said that the USGS has been conducting prey fish surveys in Lake Huron since the 1970s. The primary purpose is to describe trends in species composition, relative abundance and size/age structure, as well how these change over time.
Two different surveys are utilized for the assessments, one being a bottom trawl survey. For this, a net is towed along the bottom at fixed stations throughout the lake, in order to collect, count and measure fish. Involving primarily the main basin of the lake, this survey has gone on annually since 1976.
The method utilized for the whole lake – which O’Brien likened to a fish finder, and uses a form of remote sensing – is the acoustic, mid-water trawl survey. With the exception of 2006 and 2020, this survey has taken place every year since 2004.
As noted within the presentation slides, survey data are population indices, rather than absolute abundance.
O’Brien shared data from the 2022 assessments, each of which were conducted in the fall, and provide relevant information in terms of what’s available in Lake Huron during 2023.
Much of the prey fish work is done along the western shore of the main basin, and there are also transects which extend out into fairly deep water.
On a local level, areas from Tawas City to Oscoda Township are among the sites included in the surveys.
For the 2022 mid-water trawl study, all three basins were sampled and there were 25 acoustic transects. Bottom depths ranged from 15-175 meters, and 47 mid-water trawl tows were performed.
As for the bottom trawl work last year – which also entailed 47 tows – six of six standard ports were sampled, at bottom depths from nine to 110 meters.
Based on the results, bloaters made up 70.6% of the prey fish biomass. Making up the remainder of the total were rainbow smelt, at 13.8%; alewife, 5.8%; round goby, 5%; and other prey species, 4.9%.
When displaying a graph pertaining to the main basin of Lake Huron, and changes in the prey fish communities over time, O’Brien said that the information dates back to 1976. The years are shown on the x-axis of the graph, while the biomass – which is basically the tonnage of fish in the lake – appears on the y-axis.
He noted that when they look at changes over time in the lake, and particularly in terms of prey fish, they like to do so based on two distinct time periods – historical, from 1976-2003, and contemporary, from 2004 to present.
Historically, there were a lot of alewife, rainbow smelt and other prey fish species. “This is when the lake was very productive, so we had a lot more nutrients in the lake and you have these very large prey fish populations,” he said.
“Then, right around 2003, we saw this pretty sharp decline,” O’Brien continued. So, in the more contemporary time frame, “we’re sort of in this period of lower biomass.”
Although some variation has certainly been observed, things have generally been maintained at this lower level, for about the last 20 years.
O’Brien pointed out that the alewife crash in Lake Huron was also around 2003/2004. The alewife biomass was more than 70 kilograms per hectare (kg/ha), at their peak in 1987/1988. This was virtually non-detect in 2004, however, and the highest it has climbed in the nearly two decades since then, was to less than 20 kg/ha in 2018/2019.
Additional changes have occurred in the lake, too, such as a decline in a lot of other species in recent years, as well as a decrease in many of the nutrients which are important to fish production.
For a period after this decline in species diversity, there has been an increase in the importance of native species. As the alewife numbers dropped, for example, the trade-off is that there is a jump in the native fish importance.
In the historical period, for instance, the biomass topped out at less than 60% in the late 1990s; whereas in the contemporary period, it reached as high as 90%, around 2014.
According to O’Brien, a lot of this native species importance is made up by one fish, that being the bloater.
He then shared a series of images to denote the population trends of several of the prey fish species, starting with alewives.
The biomass of adult fish was displayed on one graph and the year class strength index, which relates to the newly hatched fish, was shown on two different panels – one representing the bottom trawl survey, and the other for the acoustic survey.
O’Brien said that alewives were traditionally a non-native planktivore, and were the preferred food of salmon and trout.
Although two different surveys are conducted, they’re each telling researchers the same thing in the main basin. “And that’s that we’ve seen really low abundance of adult alewife,” he said.
“We do still see alewife,” though, he went on, as they show up in predator stomachs and are detected in the USGS surveys.
According to the year class strength index, which ranges from zero to one, “it’s telling us that there’s still alewife that are produced every year – they just don’t seem to survive to much older ages,” O’Brien said.
He showed proportionate age graphs from 2019-2022, of age zero to age 4 and up alewives. The age zero fish dominate each year, and there were only a couple instances where older alewives were recorded.
When it comes to these newly hatched fish, he said that researchers have essentially observed the same thing every year. “We see most of these fish don’t survive.”
O’Brien noted that on the very tail end of a couple of the graphs, there are some older alewives, but very few. “So these age one and older fish are quite rare.”
He also displayed a heat map with information from the last 18 years or so, showing where these prey fish are distributed throughout the lake. While alewives are indeed found in other areas of Lake Huron, they are seen most consistently between Hammond Bay and Thunder Bay. “And actually, this indicates some kind of production source of alewife in these areas,” he said.
As for bloaters, which are a native planktivore, studies have shown that they are a somewhat minor component of the predator diets.
“There is some evidence recently, though, that this is changing,” said O’Brien. More studies are coming out which indicate that, particularly in southern Lake Huron, predators are incorporating bloater into their diet.
The year class strength index shows a lot of young bloaters being produced fairly regularly, and their populations have been increasing since about 2005.
In reference to the latter, O’Brien also explained that this jump was concurrent with the decrease in alewives.
The age structure of bloaters is much different, he went on, and there is quite a range of various age classes. It has been pretty routine to see a high number of age zero fish, but there are also a lot of bloaters found that are upwards of 10-11 years old.
As for their distribution, there are very abundant populations of bloater in southern Lake Huron, on the Canadian side, as well as hot zones in the northern basin of the lake, concentrated mainly in the deep, offshore waters.
“But again, you can see they’re pretty much everywhere,” O’Brien told attendees. “Bloater are very abundant throughout the lake.”
Rainbow smelt are another species that can be tracked fairly well, in both of the USGS surveys.
This non-native fish, which is prey for salmon and trout, saw a very pronounced decline from 1990 to 2003, and O’Brien said that there was about a 90% decrease in their biomass in the lake.
When looking at the more contemporary period, he said one could argue that there is a decline; however, it has also leveled off in a way, and is maintaining at this low abundance.
He noted that despite their large decline since the 1990s, rainbow smelt are still abundant in certain areas of Lake Huron and, in the last several years, strong year classes have been common.
Most recently, in 2022, he said that they’ve actually started to see more adult rainbow smelt in some of the state’s southern waters.
When it comes to round goby, this is a non-native species but it continues to be an important benthic prey fish in the main basin.
O’Brien showed a chart outlining USGS’s abundance estimates of round goby, which dates back to the late 1990s when this species entered the ecosystem. Citing the most recent estimate from 2022, he said that it’s the highest they’ve seen since they started tracking round goby.
Researchers are continuing to improve their ability to measure these fish in the environment. For example, “Our trawls don’t always do a great job of this because goby occupy a lot of rocky areas; we trawl on a lot of sandy, softer sediment areas,” O’Brien explained. So, work is being done to enhance the ability to estimate gobies.
He added that this species is a key prey fish, and shows up routinely in diet studies.
In the summary slides of his presentation, the following were among the items listed:
• Prey fish biomass remains low, relative to the historic period.
• Lake Huron has lower nutrient levels (oligotrophic), which appears favorable for bloater, cisco and some rainbow smelt.
• Native benthic species, such as sculpins, have not recovered to historic abundance.
• Prey fish species diversity is low in the offshore areas, but diversity is needed for overall community stability.
Elaborating on the last bullet point, O’Brien said that diversity is important in all fish communities. But this is certainly true with prey fish, which a lot of predators are dependant upon. If they rely on just one fish, and that type ends up having a poor year class, for example, the predators need other species to help make up for that loss. “So when we don’t have diversity, we put all of our eggs in one basket, in terms of what are relying on to grow our fisheries.”
Adding to this, he emphasized, is that the main basin remains dominated – at least in the offshore – by one species, the bloater.
He also augmented his point about the nutrient levels in Lake Huron. He said that while he mentioned the food web, and how prey fish basically occupy the middle of that web, it’s hard to give a talk on this without also noting some of the other changes which have occurred in the lake.
In addition to the alewife decline, the lake has also been altered in terms of nutrients. “And a lot of these factors sort of compound what we’ve seen in the last 20 years,” O’Brien advised.
Lake Huron has low nutrient levels. “We know that,” he said, adding that this has basically become an accepted fact. “This is how the lake has been changing.”
One example is spring chlorophyll, and he showed a chart tracking the history of this, from 1998 forward. He said that up until about 2006, there had been a chlorophyll bloom every year in the spring, which gave the system a jump start for productivity. “Well, that’s essentially absent now.”
Further, “We’ve seen increased water clarity since the 1990s,” as well, O’Brien said, which usually goes hand-in-hand with a decrease in nutrients.
He explained that a lot of these changes have been beneficial to bloaters, which are very abundant and have an increasing population, as well as cisco and, in some cases, rainbow smelt. On the other hand, such native benthic species as sculpins, have not felt this benefit. “We haven’t seen that.”
Therefore, in the contemporary period, sculpins – which were a historically important food for lake trout, burbot and other species – just haven’t recovered.
“So some have benefitted from this new food web, but others haven’t,” O’Brien said.
When it came time for the audience to pose questions, one attendee asked if the zebra and quagga mussels were the primary driver behind the alewife collapse.
O’Brien said that there is an indirect relationship between species such as these mussels which, upon entering an ecosystem, radically change and disrupt it. The invasive mussels are filter feeders and have dramatically altered the Lake Huron ecosystem, to the point that they filter out nutrients and very small plankton. Indirectly, then, that reduction in nutrients and the complete alteration of energy flow led to changes that were partially responsible for the alewife crash.
It’s important to point out, though, that alewives also experienced high predation. He noted that there’s really no “smoking gun,” as a number of factors have been considered for why alewives declined, and the reason is a mixture of these factors.