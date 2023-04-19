ALPENA – The following is the first of a two-part story on the Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshop that was held on April 11 and offered in a virtual format, as well as in person at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena. This story summarizes the presentation on the current status of prey fish in Lake Huron, while next week’s publication will highlight such topics as the cisco restoration efforts which have been underway, various management updates and other recent data.

Held annually each spring, the workshops provide updates on the fish populations in several water bodies throughout the state, along with angler catch data and more. Three of these events in the 2023 series focused solely on Lake Huron, including the Saginaw Bay fisheries session on April 13.

Tags