LANSING – Outdoor lovers, conservation-minded folks and anyone who wants to help wildlife thrive – the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hiring for a variety of temporary wildlife positions that may be right for you.
Based throughout the Lower Peninsula, these fall jobs could be especially attractive to college students, those looking to reenter the workforce, or seniors and retirees who want to get more involved in the outdoors.
Whether you’re looking to gain new skills or seeking an interesting job steeped in natural resources, the DNR Wildlife Division has several options. Temporary fall workers are crucial to maintaining the healthy wildlife populations that are central to quality hunting and wildlife watching experiences, according to the DNR.
People in these roles help deliver:
• Surveillance for chronic wasting disease in deer.
• Support for seamless managed waterfowl hunt drawings.
• Answers and information to customers with wildlife-related questions.
“These positions are a great way to test out a career path while learning a new skill. We regularly hire temporary staff to work at various locations, including DNR field offices, customer service centers, and state game and wildlife areas,” said Jennifer Schafer, human resource liaison for the DNR Wildlife Division. “When you join our wildlife team, you’ll be contributing to essential conservation efforts while enjoying a fulfilling, hands-on experience.”
Apply for current DNR postings on the state of Michigan’s jobs page. Filter by department name or search “wildlife” to show opportunities. Check often for new listings.
Applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 8. The listed job titles for these temporary positions include:
• Fall non-career wildlife assistant.
• Fall non-career wildlife state worker.
• Non-career laboratory assistant.