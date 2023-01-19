TRAIL WATER

TRAIL WATER – A snowmobiler stops along a trail after passing through a watery hole.

 Courtesy photo

LANSING – Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) trail officials are urging snowmobilers to watch out for watery hazards along some state trails.

“There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all,” said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware of.”

