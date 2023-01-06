BIRD FEEDERS

 Courtesy photo Jacki Byers

LANSING – Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few.

Bird feeders can help attract birds to your space during the winter, when natural food sources could be buried beneath snow or limited in supply. However, when birds congregate at feeders, it can sometimes make it easier for diseases to spread among them, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

