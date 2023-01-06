LANSING – Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few.
Bird feeders can help attract birds to your space during the winter, when natural food sources could be buried beneath snow or limited in supply. However, when birds congregate at feeders, it can sometimes make it easier for diseases to spread among them, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
This fall, the DNR recommended that backyard bird feeders be removed due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak that affected waterfowl, raptors, scavengers, gulls and terns. While most of these bird species do not frequently visit neighborhood bird feeders, follow these tips to continue to keep birds safe this season:
• The more you can do to discourage the artificial gathering of birds during this outbreak, the better. While removal of bird feeders is not mandatory – and songbirds are generally a lower risk group – it is recommended that bird feeders be taken down during fall migrations out of an abundance of caution. Fall migrations for most birds end around late fall or early winter. It should be safer to put out bird feeders this winter, particularly once your local waters freeze over.
• Cleaning bird feeders every two weeks with a 1-to-10 bleach to water solution (10% bleach) is always good practice. Cleaning bird feeders regularly will help prevent transmission of HPAI and other diseases. Scrub away any debris and dry the feeder before refilling. Clean bird baths with a scrub brush in a solution of nine parts water and one part vinegar.
For more information about HPAI in your county, and to stay up to date on the latest recommendations from the DNR, visit the avian influenza updates webpage or explore the HPAI FAQ page.