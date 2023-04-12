EAST TAWAS – The annual Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops have now gotten underway, and there is still an opportunity to take part in the remaining events that have been lined up as part of the 2023 program.
The Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session was already held on April 11, but participants can join the Saginaw Bay (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session this Thursday, April 13, and/or the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 4.
The registration deadline is fast approaching, though. Anyone looking to attend the Saginaw Bay workshop, from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday, must sign up by 11:59 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). This can be done at https://bit.ly/misgfish.
Guests can then take part in the event either virtually, via Zoom, or in person at the Saganing Tribal Center, located at 5447 Sturman Rd. in Standish.
The Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session on May 4, has also been scheduled from 6-8 p.m.
It will be held in the Clark Township Community Center, at 133 M-134 in Cedarville, and guests must register for the in-person event by Wednesday, May 3, at https://bit.ly/misgfish.
As reported, the regional fisheries workshops are free and open to the public.
Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan State University Extension, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources-Fisheries Division, USGS Great Lakes Science Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local fishery organizations, offer these events each year in the spring. The purpose is to provide current research related to the status of Lake Huron fisheries, plus valuable information for anglers, charter captains, resource professionals and interested community members.
As noted on a flyer for the 2023 program, the workshops include details and status updates on such topics as fish populations and angler catch data, forage or prey fish surveys, offshore fisheries and open water fisheries. The events also feature updates on fisheries management activities, citizen science opportunities for anglers and a variety of other topics of interest, based on specific regions.
Although not pertaining to the waters on this side of the state, those who are interested can also attend the Southern Lake Michigan Fisheries Session on Thursday, April 20. As with the other workshops, the registration page and additional details on this event can be found on the aforementioned website.
Questions regarding the 2023 Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops may be directed to Michigan Sea Grant representatives Brandon Schroeder, at schroe45@msu.edu, or Katelyn Brolick, at brolickk@msu.edu.