EAST TAWAS – The annual Lake Huron Regional Fisheries Workshops have now gotten underway, and there is still an opportunity to take part in the remaining events that have been lined up as part of the 2023 program.

The Lake Huron Offshore Fisheries Session was already held on April 11, but participants can join the Saginaw Bay (Lake Huron) Fisheries Session this Thursday, April 13, and/or the Les Cheneaux and St. Mary’s River Fisheries Session, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 4.

Tags