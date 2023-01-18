TRAIL RIDING

TRAIL RIDING – Snowmobilers enjoy a trail ride in Gogebic County. A free snowmobiling weekend is scheduled for Feb. 11-12.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12.

