LANSING – Coyotes can be found statewide in just about any habitat, including urban and suburban neighborhoods. People often unintentionally create suitable habitat for adaptable wildlife like coyotes, foxes, rabbits, squirrels, deer, geese and turkeys, making it easier for these animals to expand beyond traditional wildlife habitat boundaries.
While coyotes are an integral part of our ecosystem, some residents may consider them a nuisance.
“If there’s an unwelcome coyote in the area, look for possible attractants that might make the area appealing,” said Holly Vaughn, wildlife outreach and engagement manager with the DNR.
“Is there a nearby patch of woods or natural area that provides shelter? Are there food sources, such as bird feeders, that attract small mammals or an abundance of rabbits?” Vaughn said. “Where possible, modify or remove the things that are attracting coyotes or the small mammals they prey on.”
Changes could be as simple as removing bird feeders and keeping trash cans indoors until the morning of trash pickup. You also can try “hazing” tactics that can help maintain coyotes’ natural fear of people. All of these efforts reduce opportunities for coyotes or other animals to get used to finding ready food sources.
“You want to make it an uncomfortable and unpleasant experience for the coyote to be near people,” said Vaughn. “Coyotes that become accustomed to being around people may become bolder as their fear lessens. It’s good to remind them that people should be avoided.”
If you’ve tried these tactics but coyotes are still hanging around your property, or you’re concerned about their presence in the area, contact a nuisance wildlife control business for help. These businesses are permitted by the DNR to remove certain wildlife, including coyotes, from private property.
If hunting is allowed in your area, coyote hunting season is open year-round statewide, with no bag limit. Check local laws and review the statewide hunting and trapping regulations for coyotes in the current Fur Harvester Digest at Michigan.gov/Trapping.