TAWAS: There were some walleye and perch caught inside the bay near Jerry’s Marina and buoy’s 4 & 6 while trolling crawlers in 10 to 14 feet. Some walleye and steelhead were also caught out near Tawas Point while trolling spoons and body baits in 20 to 30 feet. Pier fishing was slow with a few small perch caught while still fishing with minnows. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were still a few Chinook salmon caught while still fishing with spawn and casting body baits. A few walleye and steelhead were also caught in the river while casting body baits.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: There were some bluegill and perch caught from the dock at the boat access site while still fishing with crawlers. Perch fishing was slow in AuGres as well as in the Pine River area. Anglers were reporting catching lots of smaller fish and a few keepers in 5 to 20 feet, while still fishing minnows. Walleye fishing was also slow with a few reports of fish caught in 20 to 25 feet out near the catfish hole while trolling crawlers and body baits. A few smaller perch were caught from the dock at the Pine River Access while still fishing minnows and crawlers.