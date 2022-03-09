TAWAS: Some perch were caught in 12 to 120 feet of water off jigs tipped with minnows. Pike anglers were beginning to see some pike but not having any luck. There were also reports of anglers seeing smaller walleye and some lake trout.
AuGRES: Some perch and walleye were caught in the river off jigs tipped with minnows. There were a few whitefish and walleye caught just north of the break wall in 10 to 12 feet off spoons tipped with minnows and plastics.
PINE RIVER: Anglers should use caution as the ice conditions continue to change. There were reports of quads and snowmobiles falling through the pressure cracks. There was a large pressure crack at Palmer Road. There were some perch caught in five to 15 feet off jigs tipped with minnows and beaded jack hooks. Several pike were caught or speared in the same depths.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: There were some good catches of crappies and bluegills in two to four feet of water off jigs tipped with plastic, wax worms and minnows.