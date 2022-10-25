TAWAS: Due to weather conditions, most of the angler activity was limited to shore and pier fishing. Three were a few walleye and steelhead caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting body baits, and drifting spawn. There were some coho salmon and steelhead caught in the surf at the Singing Bridge Access while still fishing spawn.

AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: There were some reports of walleye caught near the Bell buoy and Whitestone Point while trolling body baits in 20 to 45 feet of water. There were some small bluegill caught from the docks while still fishing crawlers. At Pine River access, boat anglers caught some largemouth bass while casting spinners, body baits and plastics near shore. Perch fishing was slow with some caught while still fishing minnows in 5 to 20 feet. There were some bluegill and crappie caught inside Eagle Bay Marina while still fishing with minnows, worms and plastics.

