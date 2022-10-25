TAWAS: Due to weather conditions, most of the angler activity was limited to shore and pier fishing. Three were a few walleye and steelhead caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting body baits, and drifting spawn. There were some coho salmon and steelhead caught in the surf at the Singing Bridge Access while still fishing spawn.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: There were some reports of walleye caught near the Bell buoy and Whitestone Point while trolling body baits in 20 to 45 feet of water. There were some small bluegill caught from the docks while still fishing crawlers. At Pine River access, boat anglers caught some largemouth bass while casting spinners, body baits and plastics near shore. Perch fishing was slow with some caught while still fishing minnows in 5 to 20 feet. There were some bluegill and crappie caught inside Eagle Bay Marina while still fishing with minnows, worms and plastics.
ALPENA: It’s been a slow week due to weather conditions. There were a few great catches of steelhead, Atlantic salmon, and coho salmon come in from Thunder Bay. Best depths were in 40 to 60 feet of water and fishing the bait fish that were marked on the graph. Spoons were the best baits to use. Good colors were greens, blues with silver or oranges with silver or green.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Chinook salmon have entered the river. Anglers were casting spoons and body baits. They were also drifting spawn and beads below bobbers. Anglers were hoping Atlantic salmon and coho will show up soon.
ROGERS CITY: Due to weather conditions there was very low fishing activity. Most or many anglers have winterized their boats and have called it a season.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Salmon fishing activity was high on the river, with many fish caught this last weekend. There was a chance for a steelhead, pink salmon or coho salmon, or a lake trout but the vast majority of fish caught were Chinook salmon. At this point in the season, lures seemed much less productive than artificial and natural spawn presentations.