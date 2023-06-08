EAST LANSING – Experts from Michigan State University Extension will discuss conservation practices anyone can implement on their property in an eight-part webinar series “Wild About Conservation.”

Registration is free for the series. You can take part in one or all eight of the Wild About Conservation webinars from the comfort of your home. Webinars will take place on Tuesdays twice a month, beginning on June 13, at 1 p.m. Each webinar will address a unique topic related to conservation and will feature an MSU Extension professional or experienced guest speaker.

