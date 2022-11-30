CARR CREEK DAM

CARR CREEK DAM – Located in the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan’s Delta County, the Carr Creek Dam has structurally failed yet inhibits fish passage. Removal of this dam would reconnect over 10 miles of Carr Creek.

LANSING – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently announced the recipients of the inaugural America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion grant program launched in May to fund diverse, landscape-level conservation projects. Michigan has been awarded $5 million, to be administered by the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“Michigan’s natural resources are some of the best in the nation, and we will work with anyone to preserve them for future generations,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These federal grants for our inland waterways will help us protect several at-risk species, reduce risks to public safety and improve climate resiliency. Let’s keep working together to ensure that all our waters, from the Great Lakes that define us to our thousands of inland waterways, are safe for decades to come.”

