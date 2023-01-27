SNOWY OWL

SNOWY OWL – The DNR says to keep the best interest of these majestic creatures in mind and follow tips to view snowy owls in a way that keeps them stress-free and safe.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Each winter, Michiganders get a chance to glimpse the large, magnificent snowy owl – and this species’ appearance across the state attracts a lot of attention. However, According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it’s important to remember that winter tends to be a stressful time for birds like the snowy owl.

Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra, far away from humans and urban landscapes. When they travel to populated areas in the winter, these new places present unfamiliar threats like curious humans, rodent poison, and vehicle and power line collisions. Moreover, they often do not display signs of fear toward humans. This can sometimes get them into harmful situations.

